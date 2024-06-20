Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BFH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.