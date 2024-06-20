Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,004.20

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,004.20 ($12.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,258 ($15.98). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,256 ($15.96), with a volume of 105,834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

