Kenneth R. Fisher Acquires 5,000 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

