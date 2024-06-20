Kenneth R. Fisher Acquires 5,000 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
