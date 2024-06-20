Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,737 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 1,043,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,780,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

