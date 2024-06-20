Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,881 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,211,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 175,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,744,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

