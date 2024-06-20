Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 38,905 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,762. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

