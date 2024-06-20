Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.