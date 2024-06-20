Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.18 ($15.25) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.20). 33,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.60 ($14.62).

Koenig & Bauer Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Recommended Stories

