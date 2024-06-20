Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

