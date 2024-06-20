Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LTRX

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.09. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.