LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $13.80. LCNB shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 25,727 shares changing hands.

LCNB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.