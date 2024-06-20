Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Acquires A$113,500.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$113,500.00 ($75,165.56).
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
