Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Acquires A$113,500.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$113,500.00 ($75,165.56).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

