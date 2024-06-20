Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.