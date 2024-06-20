Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIF. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LIF
Life360 Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.