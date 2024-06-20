Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIF. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. 288,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

