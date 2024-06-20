Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $30.50. 307,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,585. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

