Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

