Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Life360 Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,825. Life360 has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

