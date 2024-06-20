Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.53. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 86,322 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

