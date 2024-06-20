Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.28 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $10.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,539,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,530,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00457187 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
