Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $460.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,426. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.09 and a 200 day moving average of $449.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

