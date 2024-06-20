Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPX. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $229,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

