Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,740 shares of company stock worth $19,656,591. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.42. 283,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,295. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.