Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.71. 4,407,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

