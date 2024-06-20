Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.10 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.