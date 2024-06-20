Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 6,339,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,275,668. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

