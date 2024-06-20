Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 1,036,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,898. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

