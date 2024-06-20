Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 478,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,937. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

