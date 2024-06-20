Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

