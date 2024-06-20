Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.34. 510,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

