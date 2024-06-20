Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,529,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 1,762,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,405. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

