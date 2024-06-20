MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.94. 5,708,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,422. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.55. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.