MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,640 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,813. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.