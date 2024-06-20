MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.82 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 689.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,503,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $89.60. 839,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.