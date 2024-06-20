MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 114.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 1,280,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,137. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

