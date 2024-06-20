MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,270,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. 478,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

