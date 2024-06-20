MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 23,539 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 183,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 880,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,458. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

