MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $680,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,573. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
