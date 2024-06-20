Maiar DEX (MEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $240,989.57

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.42 million and $240,989.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.35 or 0.99968055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012436 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00078756 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000393 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $268,928.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

