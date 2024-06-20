Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 16,777,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,384,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 143.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

