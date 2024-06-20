Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.44

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.44 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 307.50 ($3.91). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.89), with a volume of 433,994 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £771.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,414.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.98.

In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen bought 13,439 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($44,739.75). 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

