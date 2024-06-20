Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,883. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

