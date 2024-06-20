Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,671. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

