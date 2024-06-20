Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,216,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,556.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,559.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,490.52. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.