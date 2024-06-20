Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.65 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GDX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962,232. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.