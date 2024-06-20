Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $622,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.16. 275,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,831. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $185.35. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

