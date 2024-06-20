Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.37 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,913,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

