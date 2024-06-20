Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 469 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,982,000 after buying an additional 259,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 312,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,230. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

