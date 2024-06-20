Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 422,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

