Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

