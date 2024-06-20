Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 299,638 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,638 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,555. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.